Reliance, Tata on TIME's list of world's most influential companies; check list here
This marks Reliance's second appearance on the TIME list. Jio Platforms, the entity overseeing the conglomerate's digital assets, made its debut on the inaugural TIME 100 Most Influential Companies List in 2021.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Tata Group have once again secured spots on TIME magazine's esteemed list of the 100 World's Most Influential Companies for 2024. TIME hailed Reliance as 'India's Juggernaut'.