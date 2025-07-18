‘Reliance will double every 4-5 years’: Here's what Mukesh Ambani said at Q1FY26 earnings presentation

Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, on Friday, July 18, released the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT). During the earnings presentation, Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted Reliance's strong performance and growth plans.
Ambani indicated that the company will likely double its achievements every 4-5 years, while emphasising his company's aim to be a part of India's growth.
Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance is committed to contributing to India’s growth journey through inclusive development, technological innovation, and leading the energy transformation. The performance of our businesses and growth initiatives gives me confidence that Reliance will continue its stellar track record of doubling every 4–5 years.”
Appreciating RIL's April to June quarter performance, Ambani said, “Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros."
Amid growing uncertainties in the energy markets and fluctuating crude prices, the oil-to-chemical business performed well, driven by domestic demand.
“During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfilment and offering value-added solutions through Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins,” Ambani said.
Speaking on the retail division of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani said, “Retail’s business performance registered a customer base expanded to 358 million.”
He further added, “We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers.”
Mukesh Ambani lauded Jio's growth, which has surpassed 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connections.
“I am happy to share that Jio has scaled newer heights during the quarter, including crossing 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connects. Jio AirFiber is now the largest FWA service provider in the world, with a base of 7.4 million subscribers,” he said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.