‘Reliance will double every 4-5 years’: Here's what Mukesh Ambani said at Q1FY26 earnings presentation

Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, on Friday, July 18, released the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reporting a 76 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT). During the earnings presentation, Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted Reliance's strong performance and growth plans.

Here are five key points Ambani highlighted at earnings presentation:

Outlook for coming years Ambani indicated that the company will likely double its achievements every 4-5 years, while emphasising his company's aim to be a part of India's growth.

Mukesh Ambani said, “Reliance is committed to contributing to India’s growth journey through inclusive development, technological innovation, and leading the energy transformation. The performance of our businesses and growth initiatives gives me confidence that Reliance will continue its stellar track record of doubling every 4–5 years.”

Also Read | Reliance posts record Q1 profit despite crude weakness

On Q1FY26 results Appreciating RIL's April to June quarter performance, Ambani said, “Reliance has begun FY26 with a robust, all-round operational and financial performance. Consolidated EBITDA for 1Q FY26 improved strongly from a year-ago period, despite significant volatility in global macros."

Performance of the oil-to-chemicals business amid uncertain crude prices Amid growing uncertainties in the energy markets and fluctuating crude prices, the oil-to-chemical business performed well, driven by domestic demand.

“During the quarter, energy markets encountered heightened uncertainty, with sharp fluctuations in crude prices. Our O2C business delivered strong growth, with thrust on domestic demand fulfilment and offering value-added solutions through Jio-bp network. Performance was supported by improvement in fuel and downstream product margins,” Ambani said.

Focus on home-grown FMCG brands Speaking on the retail division of Reliance, Mukesh Ambani said, “Retail’s business performance registered a customer base expanded to 358 million.”

He further added, “We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers.”

Also Read | Reliance consumer goods arm reports ₹11,450 crore revenue for FY25

Jio's growth Mukesh Ambani lauded Jio's growth, which has surpassed 200 million 5G subscribers and 20 million home connections.