Reliance workforce rebounds on the back of retail business

Reliance Industries, one of India's top private sector employers, saw its consolidated workforce rebound in FY25 following a sharp correction in FY24 led by retail.

In FY25, the total employee count rose to 4,03,303 from 3,47,362 in FY24 due to its retail business, according to the company’s annual report. In FY24, the company reduced its workforce by 42,052, of which 38,029 were in retail. Again in FY25, it added 55,941 employees, with 40,230 new hires in retail.

The retailer ended the year with 19,340 stores, up 2.67% from the year-ago period, and a retail area of 77.4 million sq. ft.—albeit lower than the 79.1 million sq. ft. retail area it occupied in the previous fiscal on account of rationalising large store spaces. Last fiscal year, the business opened 1,840 new stores, with the total store count standing at 18,836 stores.

Also Read: HUL CFO says to demerge, list Kwality Wall's this FY The company had undertaken a streamlining of its stores in fiscal 2025—it is now back on an expansion strategy, having added 388 stores during the June quarter. For instance, it had shuttered large format stores across grocery and fashion retail to open smaller stores across formats. “The closures (in the June quarter) have been quite small. We are now on the path of growing our store network,” said Dinesh Taluja, chief financial officer at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), during the company’s post-earnings call last month.

Tata-backed Trent Ltd opened 236 stores to take its store count under the fashion businesses, Zudio and Westside, to 1013, while Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, opened 50 stores bringing its total store count to 415 at the end of March 2025.

Raising investments Other top private sector employer companies include Tata Group’s Tata Consultancy Services with 6,07,979 employees and Infosys with 3,23,578 employees.

Reliance Retail invested ₹33,696 crore in FY 2024-25, up 37.5% from ₹24,506 crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting its focus on infrastructure development and expansion. This included investments in store expansion, acquisitions under its consumer goods vertical, warehousing and retail space.

In his address to shareholders, Reliance chairman and managing director Mukesh D. Ambani said that the retail business is one of the four new engines of growth, the others being digital services, media and entertainment, and new energy.

“Each of these platforms is technology-first, innovation-led, and positioned to disrupt industries while delivering massive value to Indian consumers and the global market,” said Ambani.

Also Read: Jubilant Food's Popeyes flexes growth muscle Reliance Retail recorded gross revenue of ₹3.3 trillion for the year, a growth of 7.9% over the previous year. The business opened 2,659 stores during the year, taking the total store count to 19,340 stores, the largest store footprint for any retailer in the country. The registered customer base crossed 349 million.

Electronics sales The business, which operates across e-commerce, lifestyle retail, apparel, consumer electronics, grocery and packaged consumer goods, reported an 11.3% jump in FY25 profit to ₹12,388 crore.

For instance, the company operates 26 million+ sq. ft. of warehouse area, per the company’s June quarter investor presentation released last month. Reliance Retail operates stores under formats such as Reliance Fresh (grocery), Reliance Trends (fashion), Reliance Digital (electronics), Azorte (fashion), Hamley’s, and Marks & Spencer, among several others. Online platforms include JioMart, Ajio, and Tira, among others.

JP Morgan, in their note dated 20 July, said that Reliance’s Retail performance decelerated in the June quarter of FY26, while it had shown some signs of recovery, the sequential drop in revenue and Ebitda was disappointing. The company reasoned that it was partly on account of weaker electronics sales due to the early monsoon, and some store closure costs that were booked in the first quarter, and headline retail margins were stable, though year-on-year.

Also Read: Why some promoters take crores—and others take nothing In their July report, analysts at JM Financials said the grocery, fashion and lifestyle segments did well and noted significant growth in JioMart Quick and consumer brands. Despite adding 252 stores, total retail space barely increased, suggesting a few larger stores were rationalised and replaced by smaller stores.