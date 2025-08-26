Reliance-owned Vantara acknowledges Supreme Court SIT over Mahadevi elephant case, pledges full cooperation

Vantara acknowledges the Supreme Court's appointment of a Special Investigation Team for the Mahadevi elephant case, emphasising their commitment to transparency and animal welfare while promising full cooperation with the investigation.

Published26 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
SIT was formed in connection with the Mahadevi elephant case. (Representational image)
Reliance-owned Vantara issued a statement on the Supreme Court's appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) linked to the Mahadevi elephant case.

“We acknowledge the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals,” ANI quoted the statement.

“We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” the statement further noted.

 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

