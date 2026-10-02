Reliance's Andhra Pradesh massive CBG push could create 3 lakh jobs and ₹60,000 crore in state revenue

Reliance Industries executive director Anant M Ambani has announced a ₹1 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh to build compressed biogas (CBG) plants, linking the conglomerate's clean-energy plans with the state's agricultural economy. The projects are expected to create more than 3 lakh jobs and generate nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue for Andhra Pradesh over the coming decades.

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Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle on 2 October, Anant Ambani said Reliance wanted to create a closer link between farmers and the country's energy transition.

“Through Reliance’s green energy businesses, I see an opportunity to help our Anna Daatas become Urja Daatas,” Ambani said.

Reliance's ₹ 1 lakh crore CBG plan in Andhra Pradesh The proposed investment will make compressed biogas a major part of Reliance's planned activity in the state. Ambani said the projects would create more than 3 lakh jobs and bring nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue to Andhra Pradesh over the next several decades.

“That is why Reliance Industries is grateful to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the opportunity to invest ₹1 lakh crore in the state to set up compressed biogas (CBG) plants,” he said.

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Ambani said the investment could connect agriculture, which supports India's food supply, with the country's energy needs.

“My mission is to help make our farmers more prosperous, our energy cleaner, and our care for animals stronger,” he said.

Anant Ambani pitches technology-led farming in Andhra Pradesh The Reliance investment announcement came alongside plans to develop the Indian School of Agriculture in Madanapalle. Ambani said Reliance would work with the institution to take agricultural training to farmers through digital platforms and village-based virtual classrooms.

“Jio will collaborate with the Indian School of Agriculture to bring your training modules to millions of farmers in Indian languages and in an interactive mode through virtual classrooms in villages,” Ambani said.

He said rural youth could be trained as “digitally enabled extension workers” to help farmers use new tools and information.

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Jio Krishi, Reliance's agriculture-focused platform, will also form part of the company's work with farmers. Ambani highlighted the potential use of artificial intelligence, drones, robotics, cloud computing and price information to improve farming decisions.

“Artificial Intelligence will meet the Traditional Intelligence of Bharat’s hard-working Kisans,” Ambani said.

Reliance links Andhra investment to wider state expansion Ambani said Reliance's plans in Andhra Pradesh extend beyond energy, with the company looking to build connections between agriculture, technology and rural employment.

He also said Reliance could explore a relationship between the Indian School of Agriculture and the proposed Global University for Wildlife and Veterinary Sciences at Vantara in Jamnagar.

The company already has a research and development centre for bio-energy in Jamnagar, which Ambani said could contribute to the proposed CBG projects.

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Ambani also cited Andhra Pradesh's wider investment pipeline, saying the state had approved 388 mega projects since June 2024, involving investment commitments of more than ₹14 lakh crore and the potential to create nearly 11 lakh jobs. About a third of those investments, he said, are headed to the Rayalaseema region.

The proposed CBG plants, alongside Reliance's planned work in agricultural technology and training, put rural development and clean energy at the centre of the company's latest expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

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