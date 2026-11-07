Reliance’s Independence Power Up biscuits get a motorsport makeover with Ajith Kumar Racing

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, is expanding its presence in the biscuit market across the country with a wider range of products. Currently, the company is extending its Independence brand and has introduced nine variants, comprising 28 new stock-keeping units (SKUs).

Reliance expands Independence Power Up biscuits It is said to be a part of the company's strategy to strengthen its position in the segment through affordable pricing and a wide range of product portfolio.

The new range of biscuits will include Independence Power Up, Independence Butter Bliss, Independence Milky Power, Independence Marie Prime, Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate, Independence CremYum Orange, Independence CremYum Choco, Independence Coco Bourbon and Independence Glucose Boost.

When and where it will be available The expanded range will be rolled out across Tamil Nadu from November 2, 2026, before being introduced in other markets, RCPL said in a statement, as per a report in The Economic Times.

The company is seemingly banking on the southern state to drive its biscuit business. Its additional production capacity is expected to support the expansion and improve product availability across retail outlets.

Affordable price range The new range of products is said to be available in trial packs. These trial packs will be priced at ₹5 while other larger varinats will be at ₹10 and a range between ₹40 and ₹125.

Among the new offerings is Independence Power Up, a biscuit which claims to combine milk, glucose and protein. With this product, RCPL is looking to build on the popularity of conventional milk biscuits while offering consumers a different proposition in the everyday snacks category.

"Tamil Nadu is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale," said RCPL Director T Krishnakumar as per the publication.

He added that milk biscuits, which already enjoy an established presence in Indian households, provide the company with an opportunity to build on an existing consumption habit through Power Up's combination of milk, glucose and protein.

Ajith Kumar The company is also aiming to strengthen the visibility of its Independence brand as it collaborates with actor Ajith Kumar. RCPL expects the partnership to help generate greater buzz and consumer awareness, improving brand recognition in the state.

The new products will be distributed through multiple sales channels, including general trade outlets, national and regional modern retail chains, e-commerce platforms, Reliance Retail stores and wholesale networks. This distribution strategy is likely to help the company reach consumers across different markets and retail formats.

RCPL is reportedly adopting a two-pronged approach to grow its biscuit business.