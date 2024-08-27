Companies
Religare CFO Nitin Aggarwal said to have quit, company yet to notify exchanges
Summary
- The development comes as the company's management battles a takeover bid by the Burman family and its AGM was postponed by three months to December.
Religare Enterprises Ltd chief financial officer Nitin Aggarwal resigned about two weeks ago, though the company is yet to report the development to the stock exchanges, two people with knowledge of the matter told Mint.
