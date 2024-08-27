Also Read: Religare upsets investors by delaying AGM

According to Section 152 (6) of the Companies Act, one-third of the directors of a company, excluding independent directors, need to retire at each AGM. Saluja is the only non-independent director on the Religare board, and her retirement comes up at each AGM. The vote to reappoint her will now take place in December, after the company secured approval to defer the AGM by three months.