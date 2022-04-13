Renault SA is looking at spinning off and separately listing its electric-vehicle business, the French auto maker said Wednesday.

Confirming comments made the previous day by Chief Executive Luca de Meo, a spokesperson for Renault told Agefi-Dow Jones that the company was considering listing its electric activities separately.

“A listing is possible, but dependent on certain conditions," the spokesperson said, referring to comments made by Mr. de Meo at an event organized by a French automobile publication.

“The goal is to create value and to bring out the value of our business activities," the spokesperson said, adding that the group was studying all possible options.

At 2021 results in February, Renault said it was looking at grouping its fully electric activities and technology in a new French business, and its non-French hybrid and combustion activities as another entity.

This latter business would be open to Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. and other long-term investors, Renault’s spokesperson said, again confirming comments made by Mr. de Meo. Nissan and Renault both hold minority stakes in each other’s share capital.

Renault should further detail its spinoff plans at an investor day due to be held in the autumn.

