Renault India CEO sees hybrids, CNG making up 50% of sales in 2-3 years; eyes 3-5% market share by 2030

Renault India expects hybrid and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles to account for as much as half of its sales over the next two to three years, as the French automaker steps up its push for multiple powertrain technologies in the Indian market, according to Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise.

“It is possible, 50 per cent is possible from hybrid and CNG, but we do not have a target,” Deblaise told news agency PTI.

The comments come as Renault expands its powertrain strategy in India, with a focus on strong hybrids and plans to introduce factory-fitted CNG models.

The company on Saturday launched the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, marking its entry into the strong-hybrid segment in India.

Renault pitches hybrid as an alternative to diesel Renault is positioning hybrid technology as a potential replacement for diesel vehicles, particularly as stricter emissions regulations reshape the market and electric vehicle adoption continues to evolve.

“It is a big bet. We are advertising it as Forget diesel, Go Hybrid,” Deblaise said.

He said Renault expects hybrid vehicles to offer fuel economy and customer experience advantages at prices comparable to diesel models.

“The price (of vehicles) will be as good as diesel, and the fuel economy will be better. The customer experience will be better. It will be more or less the same price as diesel, with better technology, better fuel economy,” he told PTI.

Deblaise said hybrid sales in India have yet to gain significant momentum partly because the market lacks a wider selection of models and some existing offerings do not deliver sufficiently strong performance. He expects demand to improve as more options become available.

Hybrids for larger vehicles, CNG for compact models Renault expects hybrid technology to play a bigger role in its models longer than four metres, while CNG could have greater potential in the sub-four-metre category.

The company is considering factory-fitted CNG offerings, including a CNG version of its Triber compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), as part of its broader strategy to cater to different customer needs.

The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is Renault's latest step in this direction. The SUV claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km per litre and combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 160 PS.

The new strong-hybrid Duster is available in three variants—Evolution, Techno and Emotion—with prices starting at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault targets 3-5% market share by 2030 Renault is looking to rebuild its position in India, which the company considers a major growth market. Asked about its market-share ambitions, Deblaise said Renault could reach a share of 3-5% by 2030.

“We should be between 3-5 per cent in 2030. But we always say that it is not a target; it is a consequence of our job,” he said.

He added that the company's priority was to deliver products that satisfy customers and encourage repeat purchases, rather than pursue sales volumes alone.

India to play a bigger role in Renault's global plans Renault also aims to generate €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030, covering vehicles, components and related services, according to Deblaise.

The company has identified its engineering and design centres in Chennai as important to its India strategy.

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“With more than one million E-Tech strong hybrid vehicles sold worldwide since 2020, the E-Tech strong hybrid is a proven Renault powertrain technology. Now, we are bringing it to India as part of our futuREady India roadmap,” Deblaise said.

He said Renault intends to combine its global technologies with vehicles, powertrains and features developed for Indian requirements through its Chennai-based engineering and design operations, which he described as the company's largest such centre outside Europe.