OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Renault suspends Moscow plant operations, cuts 2022 outlook

Renault SA said late Wednesday that it has suspended activities at its manufacturing plant in Moscow and cut its financial outlook for the year.

The French auto maker said it is currently assessing options for its stake in Russian manufacturing company Avtovaz, and expects to record an accounting charge in its first-half results related to the value of its Russian assets. This value amounted to 2.20 billion euros ($2.42 billion) as of Dec. 31.

Renault said it now targets an operating margin of around 3% for 2022, from a previous forecast of over 4%. It also expects a positive automotive operating free cash flow, which was previously forecast at more than EUR1 billion.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout