ReNew promoters, Masdar revise offer to take it private

The consortium of promoters of ReNew Energy Global has revised its offer to take the Nasdaq-listed renewable energy company private.

The consortium on Thursday increased its offer price to $8 per share, payable in cash compared with the original offer of $7.07 per share.

A filing by ReNew at the US Securities and Exchange Commission said: “Our due diligence investigation has allowed us to assess the performance of the company and its outlook and refine our view on valuation. On that basis, the consortium is prepared to increase its offer price to US$8.00 per share, payable in cash, for the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of the company not already owned by the members of the consortium.”

"Our revised proposal would provide the company’s shareholders with a 26% premium to the closing share price of $6.34 per share on December 10, 2024 and a 39% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of $5.76 per share (as of December 10, 2024)," it said.

Describing it as the "final non-binding offer", the filing said the revised proposal, which would provide shareholders with immediate liquidity and value certainty not available in public markets, would be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, and the consortium trusts that it bears evidence of its willingness to take the transaction forward.

The consortium expects the special committee, its advisors and the company to engage with top shareholders to ensure their support of the transaction, it said.

The proposal In December last year, the consortium of promoters of ReNew Energy Global, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and founder Sumant Sinha, along with new investor Masdar, proposed to buy out the listed shares to take the company private.

CPPIB, ADIA and Sinha, together own 64% of the company. Masdar, the new investor, is a UAE government-backed renewable energy company.

The board of directors of the company formed a special committee led by Manoj Singh, the lead independent director, and comprising six independent non-executive directors, to consider the non-binding proposal.

The consortium has now proposed the revised offer to the special committee.

The role of the committee is to explore and evaluate all strategic capitalization and financing opportunities available to the company, including the proposal received from the consortium, and act in the interests of all investors.