ReNew to invest ₹4,200 crore in 6.5GW solar ingot-wafer unit in Andhra Pradesh

Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc on Thursday announced it would set up a 6.5-gigawatt solar ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam, with an investment of ₹4,200 crore.

In a statement, the company said the plant is likely to be commissioned within 24 months, creating over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs in the state. The investment is part of ReNew’s ₹82,000-crore investment commitment to the state made at the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

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The facility will enable backward integration of ReNew’s solar photovoltaics (PV) module and cell manufacturing by producing ingots and wafers, critical upstream components in the solar supply chain, the statement said.

“Industrial growth and sustainability must go hand in hand as we build the future of Andhra Pradesh. This investment is a testament to that strong partnership and shared vision, further reinforcing Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for clean energy and manufacturing, while generating significant employment and economic opportunities for our people," said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO, ReNew, noted that India’s clean energy transition requires not just scale in generation but strength across the entire value chain.

“This facility is a step in that direction—building manufacturing capabilities within the country and advancing our vision of an integrated, self‑reliant clean energy ecosystem,” Sinha said.

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Renewable energy push In March, the Centre mandated the use of locally manufactured solar wafers and ingots in large renewable energy projects and government-backed schemes from June 2028.

The move expands the scope of the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM)—currently applicable to modules and, from June this year, cells—to components that remain reliant on imports from China.

ReNew currently has a solar module capacity of 6.5GW, and its cell manufacturing capacity is set to expand to 6.5GW by December 2026 from the current 2.5GW. With the latest development, ReNew will achieve fully balanced wafer, cell and module capabilities, strengthening its position across the entire solar value chain.

During 2025-26, ReNew’s solar manufacturing facilities produced more than 4.1GW of modules and almost 1.86GW of cells. During the same year, the solar manufacturing business received an equity investment of ₹870 crorefrom British International Investments (BII).

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As part of its investment plans in Andhra Pradesh, ReNew is also setting up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in the Anantapur district with an investment of ₹22,000 crore. With a generation capacity of around 2.8GW, including 1.8GW solar and 1GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2GWh, this will be one of the largest renewable energy complexes at a single location in India.

ReNew has been present in Andhra Pradesh since 2015, when it commissioned its first 24MW wind project at Kalyandurg. Since then, the company has expanded across wind, solar and hybrid projects in the state. ReNew currently operates 717MW of wind and 60MW of solar capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

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