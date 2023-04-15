ReNew to raise up to $400 million via corporate bonds2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:57 AM IST
- Diamond II Ltd, a unit of ReNew Energy, has hired Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank and BNP Paribas as joint global coordinators
ReNew Energy Global Plc plans to raise as much as $400 million via bonds to refinance existing debt, invest in approved green projects, and address any additional requirements in line with the green bond framework.
