ReNew to raise up to $400 million via corporate bonds

A guaranteed bond provides an additional assurance that in the event of issuer default due to factors like insolvency, a third party will fulfil interest and principal payments. This arrangement enables the issuing company to pay lower interest rates compared to non-guaranteed bonds.During FY23, ReNew repaid over $1 billion to its offshore bondholders. Over the past fiscal year, the Nasdaq-listed firm refinanced $525 million of bonds in domestic markets prior to their March 2024 maturity, along with a $300 million repayment from its internal cash accruals.