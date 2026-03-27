Mumbai: Amid excess capacity and rising competition, renewable energy firms in India are looking to diversify beyond their core businesses to capture a larger share of the value chain, improve margins through integration and enhance valuations, industry experts said.
Renewable energy firms plug into broader play for scale, growth
SummaryAmid surging capacity and rising competition, India’s renewable energy companies are diversifying beyond their core businesses to capture more of the value chain. Firms are expanding into areas such as battery storage, EPC and components to improve margins and strengthen valuations.
Mumbai: Amid excess capacity and rising competition, renewable energy firms in India are looking to diversify beyond their core businesses to capture a larger share of the value chain, improve margins through integration and enhance valuations, industry experts said.
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