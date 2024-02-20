ReNew’s Q3 net loss narrows to 321.6 cr

New Delhi: Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc has reported a net loss of ₹321.6 crore for the quarter ended December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a net loss of ₹401.3 crore.

Its total income during the quarter under review was ₹1,929 crore, nearly 20% higher than ₹1,607.7 crore earned during Q3 FY23.

"Adjusted Ebitda for Q3 FY24 was ₹1,250.9 crore, as against ₹1,162.8 crore in Q3 FY23. Cash Flow to equity for Q3 FY24 was ₹239.2 crore compared to ₹268.2 crore in Q3 FY23," said a company statement.

“We are increasing the bottom end of our FY24 Adjusted Ebitda guidance range by 2%, to ₹63,000–66,000 million and expect revenue generation from 1,750 to 1,950 MW of completed projects by the end of fiscal year 2024," it added.

For the April-December period, the company reported a total income of ₹7,241.4 crore, compared to ₹6,349.3 crore for the first nine months of FY23. For the nine-months ending December, it reported a net profit of ₹353.8 crore compared to a net loss of ₹510.3 crore in the corresponding period of FY23.

ReNew is a decarbonization solutions company with a clean energy portfolio of 13.8 GW on a gross basis as of 30 September 2023. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, its provide end-to-end solutions in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.

In January, the company announced the refinancing of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹2,391 crore were issued by its subsidiaries in October 2020. These NCDs were issued to India Green Energy Holdings, a Mauritius based SPV, which had raised $325 Million through senior secured bonds to subscribe to these NCDs.

Last month, the Nasdaq-listed company also signed a share purchase agreement with India Grid Trust to sell 'ReNew Solar Urja Private Limited', a 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan – for a total enterprise value of $199 million.

