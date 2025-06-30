Rentomojo targets IPO by FY27 as revenues, profits grow
Summary
Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental startup, is preparing for an IPO by FY27, potentially becoming the first Indian company in its sector to go public.
BENGALURU : Rentomojo, a Bengaluru-based furniture and appliance rental startup, is preparing for a public listing in the next 18 to 24 months, making it the first company in its sector to aim for an IPO in India, according to its investors.
