With Republic Day just two weeks away, e-commerce giants Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Myntra, and Jio Mart are all set for their festive sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale is all set to begin on 14 January and the online shopping portal has published a teaser of its upcoming sale event on its platforms.

It has also listed phones on its portal that would be sold at a lower price. The sale which will continue till 19 January, will begin on 13 January for Flipkart Plus members as is the case always. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the e-commerce giant has not revealed the price of phones, it is expected that iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, and more will have exciting offers.

The iPhone 15 is already discounted to ₹72,999 from its original price of ₹79,900, and with the added sale offer – yet to be revealed – the price may reach its cheapest price point since its launch in September 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flipkart's biggest competitor Amazon is also coming up with a Great Republic Day Sale from January 14. Also, the offers on phones and other electronic gadgets are yet to be revealed.

During Amazon’s Great Republic Days sale, the iPhone 13 will be discounted to less than ₹52,999 from ₹59,999. Also, there were offers on smartphones including OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, and others.

Another e-commerce player Tata Cliq is coming with its India's Got Style Sale, which begins on 20 January and concludes on 26 January. It claims to offer up to 85 percent off on gadgets, including headphones, 80 percent on smartwatches, 65 percent on speakers, and similar offers of other items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Myntra is coming up with the Right to Fashion Sale between 12-18 January and offering above 60 percent sales on almost all products. Also, Jio Mart is yet to announce details on R-Day sales.

Despite the e-commerce giants announcing the dates of the sale, they are yet to reveal the prices and the offers they would have on smartphones including iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, and others.

