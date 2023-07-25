Resigned from Byju’s board due to poor reporting, governance structures: Prosus

Mumbai: Global investment firm Prosus (formerly Naspers) said that it had resigned from Byju's board because, even as the edtech grew considerably over time, its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of that scale.

This is the first time that one of the three non-promoter directors on the board of Byju’s, who resigned in June, revealed the reasons for leaving the board.

“Despite repeated efforts from our Director, executive leadership at Byju’s regularly disregarded advice and recommendations relating to strategic, operational, legal, and corporate governance matters. The decision for our Director to step down from the Byju’s Board was taken after it became clear that he was unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the Company and its stakeholders," the statement said.

In June, when the three non-promoter directors on the board resigned, the company initially denied the reason behind it. It released a statement saying they took the decision due to the shareholding of the investors falling below a certain level.

GV Ravishankar, representing Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Vivian Vu representing Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russel Dreinstock representing Prosus resigned from the board leaving Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran as the only board members.

The company said it is in the process of reconstituting its board and is looking to onboard independent members soon. Earlier this month, it brought on board TV Mohandas Pai, former chief financial officer of Infosys and Rajnish Kumar, the former chairman and managing director of State Bank of India as part of a new council that will help the promoters nurse back the company to health.

In an interview with Mint, Rajnish Kumar had said that they would advise Byju's on governance matters and organisational structure and that Raveendran is bound to listen to them.

On Monday, in a joint statement, Byju’s and its lenders said they have reached a consensus on restructuring its $1.2 billion term loan B. According to the statement, the proposed amendment, which will be effective before 3 August, seeks to address loan acceleration, end all litigation, and prevent any further enforcement actions.

“The steering committee of ad hoc term loan lenders, who collectively own over 85% of Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan, today said that they had agreed to work collaboratively toward a signed and completed term loan amendment prior to 3 August," according to the joint statement. “We made progress with Byju’s for a completed loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with stated goals of working constructively with Byju’s management to protect the value of the franchise. We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to do our part to deliver on our agreed upon timeline," it added.

The announcement comes months after the lenders, led by Redwood Capital, dragged Byju’s to a US court seeking that loan repayment be speeded up and gaining control of the US entity, Byju’s Alpha.

With bondholders renegotiating the loan terms with the company amid financial filing delays, the Byju Raveendran-led startup is facing increasing pressure to effectively manage its cost of capital.

Responding to the lawsuit, Byju’s decided to suspend interest payments on the loan till the dispute was resolved, but ended up defaulting. In its plea, Byju’s termed TLB lenders as predatory and moved to disqualify Redwood as a lender. But the resignation of statutory auditors and non-promoter directors on its board compounded the challenges faced by India’s most valued startup.

The investors and bondholders seem to be bullish on the larger edtech segment in India and growth prospects for Byju’s.

In its statement, Prosus elaborated that Byju’s sits at the intersection of India and education, two very important and strategic areas of investment for the firm.

“Although we no longer have a representative serving on the Board of the Company, we continue to believe in the potential of Byju’s and its role in revolutionising access to quality education in India and around the world. As a shareholder, Prosus will continue to assert its rights, collaborating with other shareholders and government authorities to safeguard the long-term interests of the Company and its stakeholders," it said.