Resigned from Byju’s board due to poor reporting, governance structures: Prosus

Resigned from Byju’s board due to poor reporting, governance structures: Prosus3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST
This is the first time that one of the three non-promoter directors on the board of Byju’s, who resigned in June, has revealed the reasons for leaving the board.
Mumbai: Global investment firm Prosus (formerly Naspers) said that it had resigned from Byju's board because, even as the edtech grew considerably over time, its reporting and governance structures did not evolve sufficiently for a company of that scale.
