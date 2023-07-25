Resigned from Byju’s board due to poor reporting, governance structures: Prosus

“The steering committee of ad hoc term loan lenders, who collectively own over 85% of Byju’s $1.2 billion term loan, today said that they had agreed to work collaboratively toward a signed and completed term loan amendment prior to 3 August," according to the joint statement. “We made progress with Byju’s for a completed loan amendment. This announcement is consistent with stated goals of working constructively with Byju’s management to protect the value of the franchise. We look forward to completing the loan amendment over the next two weeks and are committed to do our part to deliver on our agreed upon timeline," it added.

