Top Indian retailers ramp up hiring, defying urban slump
Devina Sengupta , Suneera Tandon 5 min read 20 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Top Indian retailers, including Reliance and D’Mart, increased their permanent workforce by 46,000 in FY25, ramping up hiring when urban consumption is yet to come out of a slump. So why large-scale retail hiring is back?
Mumbai: After a lull, top Indian retailers have resumed large-scale hiring. This time, it’s driven by India’s small cities and towns, even as urban demand has yet to climb out of a slump.
