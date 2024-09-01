Retail needs some therapy as cautious consumers trade down
SummaryLow-income consumers are cutting back on necessities, while better-off households are looking for bargains.
The latest batch of retail earnings had clear sets of winners and losers. The takeaway: The lowest-income consumers are scraping by, while middle- and high-income consumers are still shopping but looking for deals.
