Retail rush: India’s store boom defies urban slowdown

NEW DELHI : Despite a slowdown in urban consumption, retail giants such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Tata Group-backed Trent Ltd are pressing ahead with plans to expand their physical footprint.

Store additions are projected to grow by 18-20% this fiscal year, with a slight increase anticipated in FY27, according to property consultancy Knight Frank India. In comparison, FY24 saw 9-10% growth, while the previous year reported 14-16%.

Demand for real estate will be led by large organised retailers. Meanwhile, tier-two and tier-three cities are expected to drive growth in retail occupancy, while the top seven cities will see availability of Grade A mall supply.

Experts say retailers tend to plan store networks with a 10-20 year horizon, locking in prime spaces in anticipation of demand increasing. While discretionary spending, particularly in urban areas, has slowed, consumption is expected to recover aided by a good monsoon, lower inflation, and the recent income tax cut.

“Contrary to what people think, that retail expansion has been kept on hold, per our estimates, we anticipate an 18-20% growth in number of store additions this fiscal year; by 2030 this may go up to 25 to 30%," said Abhishek Sharma, senior director, retail agency at Knight Frank India.

Over 60 international brands are also expected to enter India by 2030, fuelling demand for quality real estate, he said. "Supply is sufficient for both new and existing brands seeking space," he added.

India’s retail market is projected to grow to $2 trillion by 2032, up from $705 billion in 2020, per EY estimates. Despite this, organised retail remains under penetrated, leaving ample room for store-led growth.

Expansion plans

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has laid out a massive expansion plan. Its value fashion chain Style Up will increase its footprint from 46 to 150 stores in FY26, with a target of 250 over the next 2–3 years. Its men’s ethnic wear brand Tasva will scale to 200 stores in the next three years, from 70 now.

Meanwhile, its demerged entity Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL), which runs over 3,200 stores, is aiming to double in scale in five years, with over 300 new stores in FY26 alone. ABLBL includes brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Reebok, and American Eagle.

In recent years, brands such as H&M, Uniqlo, and Birkenstock have expanded in the market. Homegrown direct-to-consumer brands like Sugar, The Souled Store, and Mokobara are also charting offline expansion plans.

"While metros continue to offer growth opportunities, tier II cities are gaining traction as consumers show a clear preference for shopping at physical stores. This shift is encouraging retailers to expand their brick-and-mortar footprint," said Saurabh Shatdal, executive MD- capital markets & head-retail, India, Cushman & Wakefield.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite the robust pace of retail expansion, the ongoing demand slowdown—particularly in urban markets—could present some headwinds. According to Shatdal, certain retail categories may experience a relative slowdown due to evolving consumer preferences, market saturation, and operational challenges.

"Cinema, for instance, is one category that may see a reduction in their footprint in malls amid declining occupancy levels. Similarly, the growth of quick commerce is reshaping the grocery landscape," he added.

"There is no significant slowdown in the apparel category. The dip is largely limited to traditional segments, while new-age and contemporary apparel formats have gained strong momentum. Retailers see the current softness in demand as cyclical and not structural."

The top three categories poised for expansion are food and beverage, beauty and personal care, and fashion.

Ethnic wear brand Libas, backed by ICICI Venture, aims to scale from 30 to 80 stores by FY26, with a goal of hitting 150–200 stores in the following year.

"The biggest problem in retail currently is that over the last 12 months rents are at an all-time high. Even markets like Indore, Vadodara—brands are vying for space. As a result, rents are at an all-time high. We are starting with the metros; a few state capitals as well as major cities where we are getting the right real estate. We are deeply penetrating metros right now," said Siddhant Keshwani, founder of Libas.

Meanwhile, casual wear retailer, The Souled Store, which currently operates around 53 offline outlets across India, plans to reach 200 offline stores by 2027.

"As part of our rapid expansion strategy, we continue to launch new stores regularly," said Vedang Patel, co-founder of The Souled Store. In the next two months, it is set to open stores in Jammu, Hyderabad, Belgaum, and add more stores in Bengaluru.

Mint had recently reported that Titan Co. Ltd-backed diamond retailer CaratLane will open 40 stores this fiscal year. Recently Malabar Gold & Diamonds said it plans to add 60 showrooms both in India and overseas markets.

Real estate bottlenecks

Cushman and Wakefield’s Shatdal cautioned that retailers may face challenges finding ideal real estate.

The current vacancy rate of under 5% in Grade A malls presents a significant hurdle for brands seeking prime retail spaces.

"A robust pipeline of 8–9 million sq. ft. of upcoming Grade A supply over the next two years is expected to ease this constraint and help bridge the demand-supply gap. While high street availability in major metros remains limited, tier 2 and tier 3 cities can offer such space for retailers. Additionally, newer malls and emerging catchments are offering better access to modern, well-managed retail real estate," he explained.

Trent Ltd is set to open 75 stores under Westside and 510 for its value format Zudio over the next three years, according to 29 June report by Equirus Securities.

Trent currently operates a total of 1031 stores for these two formats. Trent also runs department stores under the Star Bazaar brand and operates stores for fast fashion brand Zara in India through a joint venture.

Meanwhile, mall developers continue to see strong leasing momentum.

Nexus Select Malls, which operates 19 malls, is seeing strong leasing traction. “We’ve introduced seven India-first brands across our malls… With close to 98% occupancy, the overall appetite to expand in quality, experience-led retail destinations like ours remains extremely strong," said Nirzar Jain, president–leasing.

