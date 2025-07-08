Retail rush: India’s store boom defies urban slowdown
Suneera Tandon 5 min read 08 Jul 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Retailers push ahead with expansion plans, locking in real estate for the long haul amid rising rents and low vacancies.
NEW DELHI : Despite a slowdown in urban consumption, retail giants such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd and Tata Group-backed Trent Ltd are pressing ahead with plans to expand their physical footprint.
