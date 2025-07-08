Retail rush: India’s store boom defies urban slowdown

"The biggest problem in retail currently is that over the last 12 months rents are at an all-time high. Even markets like Indore, Vadodara—brands are vying for space. As a result, rents are at an all-time high. We are starting with the metros; a few state capitals as well as major cities where we are getting the right real estate. We are deeply penetrating metros right now," said Siddhant Keshwani, founder of Libas.