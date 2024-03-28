Retailers flock to religious destinations for new avenues of success

CBRE South Asia said in a report that markets such as Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Somnath, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Puri, Tirupati, Mathura, Dwarka, Bodh Gaya, Guruvayur, and Madurai as key cities witnessing retail boom.

Large organized retailers are flocking to religious destinations in India as better infrastructure coupled with a surge in tourism creates new avenues of growth for offline retailers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As more pilgrims and spiritual seekers visit holy cities in India, retail brands across segments, including fashion and apparel, food and beverage, hypermarkets, homeware and department stores and consumer electronics brands, are expanding by tailoring the offerings to the pilgrim’s needs. This trend underscores the symbiotic relationship between spiritual tourism and the retail industry, benefiting both sectors from the increased foot traffic," real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia said in a report.

The report studied markets such as Amritsar, Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Somnath, Shirdi, Ayodhya, Puri, Tirupati, Mathura, Dwarka, Bodh Gaya, Guruvayur, and Madurai as key cities witnessing this retail boom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retail brands are strategically adapting their offerings in both established mall clusters and high-street locations to cater to the growing tourist population, it said.

“Government initiatives to promote tourism and improve connectivity between pilgrimage sites are further boosting this growth. The rise of online retail platforms offering easy access to faith-based products and services is also a key factor," said Anshuman Magazine, chairman & CEO, India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

For example, Ayodhya has seen expansion of retailers such as Manyavar, Reliance Trends, Raymonds along with Pantaloons and Reliance Smart. Large cities, such as Amritsar and Varanasi, already have the presence of established retailers such as Burger King, Domino's, Pizza Hut, McDonald's, Croma, Zudio, and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While spiritual tourism has been a big draw for travellers in India, enhanced infrastructure is enabling better access and connectivity to such cities. For instance, improved highways, upgraded railway stations, and new airports in cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Amritsar, etc., are strengthening access to such destinations.

“Additionally, streamlined travel services such as online booking systems, tourist information centres, and heightened security measures enhance the overall travel experience. This shift towards experiential travel is largely driven by younger generations seeking cultural immersion and spiritual growth," according to the report.

Meanwhile, hospitality companies too are tapping demand in such cities with a strong pipeline of hotels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Several cities have a strong pipeline of new hotel projects, with well-known brands like Marriott, Taj, and Hyatt showing keen interest in entering this market. Branded hotels are emerging as key players, offering a blend of comfort and traditional hospitality tailored for spiritual seekers. Boutique and experiential hotels provide personalised services, curated spiritual activities, and authentic local experiences," the report said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!