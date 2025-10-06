Retailers report surge in sales as consumers splurge GST savings this Navaratri
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 06 Oct 2025, 07:10 pm IST
Summary
Shoppers in India embraced festive shopping during Navaratri, resulting in increased sales for air conditioners and apparel after GST cuts. Categories like chocolates and home appliances saw significant growth, while consumer sentiment stabilized despite global concerns.
Mumbai: The reduction in goods and services tax was expected to boost consumption - and it did. After a sluggish start to September, shoppers who had delayed purchases until the new GST rates took effect on 22 September, flocked to stores and online platforms to buy air conditioners, festive wear, and gifts, making this Navaratri one of the best in recent years, according to retailers.
