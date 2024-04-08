Companies
Returned $2 billion, including co-investments, in 5 years: Everstone’s Mehra
Summary
- The firm has also tapped the US-India connection to back founders of Indian origin who aim to build global businesses out of the US, across healthcare and IT services, in a move that has yielded good returns
MUMBAI : Homegrown private equity firm Everstone Capital has returned almost $1.2 billion through exits in the last five years, a senior official at the firm said in an interview with Mint.
