HCLTech’s CEO is already the richest among top five IT peers—and his pay is rising further
Jas Bardia 5 min read 03 Aug 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Summary
India’s IT CEOs see major pay hikes despite layoffs, shrinking revenue at some firms, and an industry-wide push to cut costs and boost productivity through automation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The highest-paid chief executive among India’s top five information technology services companies is set to earn significantly more, even as the $283 billion sector faces automation-driven job cuts, slowing growth, and global macroeconomic uncertainty.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story