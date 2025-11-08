Riding in a Chinese robotaxi is pretty smooth—that’s a problem for Waymo

On my two rides, one with WeRide and the other with Pony AI, I found the vehicles navigated with humanlike judgments about risk. In one case, the WeRide vehicle was driving in the left lane of a two-lane street, when a human driver double-parked in the right lane and got out of his car. The WeRide software tapped the brakes, but didn’t freeze: Once the person moved toward the curb, it accelerated past the doubled-parked car.