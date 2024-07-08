Riding on CNG, can Bajaj Auto raid Hero MotoCorp’s fortress?
Summary
- Bajaj Auto is a stock market darling. The company is more profitable than its rivals, Hero and TVS. And in the last one year, its shares have outperformed the Nifty Auto Index. There is one problem though—low market share in two-wheelers. But Rajiv Bajaj has a fix.
New Delhi: Much like his father Rahul, Rajiv Bajaj is known for his candour, and no-nonsense straight-talk. There is never a dearth of controversy or headlines whenever he decides to speak in public. Even then, nobody was prepared for the bombshell that he would drop on a chilly December morning in Delhi, over a decade and a half ago.
While launching the 135cc variant of its flagship Pulsar brand in 2009, which marked Bajaj Auto Ltd’s foray into the mass market motorcycle segment ruled by arch-rival Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj said he would stop making scooters altogether. It was a tectonic shift for a company that built its name riding on scooters. At its peak, the company sold nearly a million scooters every year in the mid-1990s.
The decision was preceded by the dramatic shift from scooters to motorcycles in the domestic market. Motorcycles overtook scooter sales in India for the first time in 1998-99. Over the next decade, the gap significantly widened. By 2008-09, bike sales, at 5.8 million units, were more than five times bigger than scooters. As Bajaj adjusted to the market and had its first bonafide success in motorcycles with the Pulsar, it dropped the ball on scooters and was promptly overtaken by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. Still, the thought of Bajaj exiting the segment entirely was unthinkable for most.
“We will exit the scooter market because we don’t see much sense in it. If we are to be a motorcycle specialist, we cannot make scooters," Bajaj said that day. “One day, God willing, we will be the largest motorcycle company in the world."
It has not gone as planned.