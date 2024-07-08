Riding on CNG, can Bajaj Auto raid Hero MotoCorp’s fortress?

It could be a critical addition to Bajaj’s portfolio given its recent performance in the domestic market. The lack of petrol scooters already means it doesn’t have a play in a third of the market. It has lost four percentage points in the 100-125cc motorcycle segment since 2012-13 and even in the 125-250cc segment, which it leads, its share has dropped from 50.21% in 2010-11 to 34.6% in 2023-24. In the fast-growing premium segment of 250cc mobikes and above, Bajaj, like all other mass market players, has been slow to react and has a share of just 4.4%. Bullet maker Royal Enfield is the overwhelming leader here with an 88% share.