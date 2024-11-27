Companies
Right now is not the time to slow down: Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Suneera Tandon , Ranjani Raghavan 9 min read 27 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The firm plans to enter new categories like e-pharmacy and ramp up early offerings like Zepto Cafe and SuperSaver to capitalize on the burgeoning multi-billion-dollar quick commerce market.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Zepto is well on its way to touch annualized sales of $3 billion in the next month or two, Aadit Palicha, Zepto co-founder and chief executive, told Mint, underscoring the firm’s potential for rapid growth that has attracted investors from around the world.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less