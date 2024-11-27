Zepto just closed its third fundraise in six months. How much cash do you have now?

We've closed this financing not because we needed cash. Before this financing, we had around a billion dollars, and now we've got $1.3 billion of cash in the bank. So, we do not do this financing round with the objective of trying to raise more capital. The financing was done very candidly to increase domestic ownership. And that is exactly what we were able to achieve. We pulled off the largest domestic fundraise for a startup in Indian history. And we are moving towards domestic ownership next fiscal year.