RIL announces opening of Jio World Centre; calls it Mumbai’s ‘new landmark’

Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility
Reliance Industries Ltd will open the country’s “largest and most prestigious multi-faceted destination", the Jio World Centre, the company announced today.
“Envisioned by Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, and is set to become an iconic business, commerce and culture destination, giving India and its citizens a world-class landmark," the company said in a statement.
The company said launching initially with a dedication of the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the musical Fountain of Joy to Mumbai and Jio World Convention Centre, the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.
“A first-of-its kind destination in India, the Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and the state-of-the-art convention facility," the company said.
Nita Ambani said Jio World Centre is a tribute to “our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India". She said from the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, "a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story".
Dhirubhai Ambani Square
Set to be a new landmark in the city of Mumbai, the Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a free-entry, open public space, which promises to become a must-see destination for local citizens and tourists from around the world. “We dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the world-class Fountain of Joy to the people and city of Mumbai. A celebration of the spirit of the city, it will be an iconic new public space where people share joys and soak in the colours and sounds of Aamchi Mumbai!" said Nita Ambani.
Over 250 teachers from BMC schools and other schools across Mumbai were invited to attend the opening show as a mark of respect for their efforts in adapting to the new methods of teaching in the last two years to keep the flame of knowledge burning and ensuring India’s march towards achieving its next decade of success, the company said.
