RIL announces opening of Jio World Centre; calls it Mumbai’s ‘new landmark’

Set to be a new landmark in the city of Mumbai, the Dhirubhai Ambani Square is a free-entry, open public space, which promises to become a must-see destination for local citizens and tourists from around the world. “We dedicate the Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the world-class Fountain of Joy to the people and city of Mumbai. A celebration of the spirit of the city, it will be an iconic new public space where people share joys and soak in the colours and sounds of Aamchi Mumbai!" said Nita Ambani.