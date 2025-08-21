RIL arm Strand pushes into genetic wellness testing
Earlier this month, Strand launched NutriDNA, a genetic test that helps modulate your diet based on the genetic make-up. It analyses traits across areas like vitamin metabolism, food sensitivities, weight management, fitness performance, inflammation, and sleep patterns.
If you are someone with genetic or lifestyle factors putting you at risk of heart disease, diabetes or cancer, chances are you get an annual blood check-up done regularly. Five years from now, you may add an annual genomic test to detect risks like these before they hit you.