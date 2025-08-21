If you are someone with genetic or lifestyle factors putting you at risk of heart disease, diabetes or cancer, chances are you get an annual blood check-up done regularly. Five years from now, you may add an annual genomic test to detect risks like these before they hit you.

That is the dream and intent, Ramesh Hariharan, director and chief executive of Reliance Industries Ltd-backed genomics firm Strand Life Sciences told Mint.

Earlier this month, Strand launched NutriDNA, a genetic test that helps modulate your diet based on the genetic make-up. It analyses traits across areas like vitamin metabolism, food sensitivities, weight management, fitness performance, inflammation, and sleep patterns.

This is the first nutrition-based genetic test by Strand, and the company is looking at expanding the basket of products for nutrition, gut and skin health.

The response to the NutriDNA test has been better than any product launched by the company in the past, Hariharan told Mint.

Priced at ₹18,500 (with an introductory offer of ₹12,500), the test is still expensive compared to a blood test or a full-body health check that might cost anywhere between ₹500 and ₹2,000.

However, these tests are a means to engage with a larger set of consumers and get them comfortable with genomics, so they can eventually opt for more life-saving tests, like for early cancer detection, according to Hariharan.

“Our experience is that the consumer in general, before they confront questions of life and death, would like to engage with things that are less serious," said Hariharan.

Genomic testing involves analyzing or sequencing a person’s DNA to identify genetic changes that can help diagnose or screen for various cancers, rare diseases, genetic conditions and neurological disorders, among other things.

In India, genomic testing is largely used for diagnosing rare diseases, or testing the risk and recurrence factors of cancer.

While Strand is still largely engaged with medical practitioners and prescribed tests, the Reliance subsidiary expects a significant ramp-up in direct-to-consumer tests starting FY27 and FY28.

Wellness-based preventive tests still make up only a fraction of Strand’s overall testing. The company clocks tens of thousands of prescribed tests annually, Hariharan had told Mint in an earlier conversation.

For this year, Strand anticipates wellness tests to be in the hundreds per month. This is likely to increase tenfold by FY27, Hariharan said.

“...In 10 years time, we see an overwhelming fraction of our revenue coming from the preventive and wellness space," said Hariharan.

A growing market

Other genomic testing players in India like MedGenome and Mapmygenome, as well as diagnostic players like Metropolis Healthcare also offer an array of wellness genetic tests as well.

“Individuals are going beyond annual check-ups to understand health risks on a deeper level, based on their genetic susceptibility to diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic illnesses," Ramesh Menon, director, genomic medicine and personal genomics at MedGenome, told Mint.

MedGenome offers tests for heart health, metabolic health, neurological health, cancer risk detection, as well as for improving longevity through its platform Genessense.

Metropolis, India’s second-largest diagnostic lab chain, has developed in-house capabilities for genomics and offers two preventive tests for early cancer screening and cardiac wellness.

“There is a distinct shift in focus from reactive to proactive healthcare. Increasingly, health-conscious individuals are seeking personalised insights into their genetic predispositions, particularly for lifestyle and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and certain cancers," Kirti Chadha, chief scientific and innovation officer, Metropolis, told Mint.

Affordability increasing

The Indian genomics testing market was valued at $593 million in 2023. This is projected to grow to $2 billion by 2030, according to industry estimates.

A key factor increasing accessibility to genomic testing is the fall in prices. Prices have fallen by 50% in the last five years. This means a wider pool of patients can access these tests, and not just for rare and specialised diseases.

While costs for some tests can still go up to ₹1 lakh and more, wellness-based tests are priced around ₹10,000 - 20,000.

Firms are exploring partnerships with corporates that offer wellness checkups as well as digital health platforms to offer these. MedGenome’s tests are available on Tata 1mg.

Strand is exploring partnerships with digital health platforms, corporate firms as well as with fitness platforms.

However, healthcare professionals caution against unsupervised use of these tests. “The flip side is I may overinterpret it, I may use Google or ChatGPT to interpret it, it could lead to unnecessary stress or anxiety," Dr Shrinidhi Nathany, consultant for molecular hematology and oncology at Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, told Mint.

Companies like Strand and MedGenome connect users to genetics experts - certified paramedical practitioners - who offer counselling and help users interpret the tests correctly.

