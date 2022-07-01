RIL brings Pret A Manger to India3 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 12:28 AM IST
RBL, a unit of Reliance Retail, began ops in 2007 with a mandate to build global brands in luxury to premium segments
NEW DELHI : After the fashion world, Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) is eyeing the food and beverages space. The company has announced a strategic partnership with Pret A Manger, the UK-based fresh food and organic coffee chain that has more than 550 stores across the world, to launch and build the brand in India.