RIL brings Pret A Manger to India

In a market crowded with Tata’s Starbucks stores and a growing number of homegrown coffee brands that also offer food, it would be interesting to see how Pret will fare. Both Christou and Mehta are confident. “We have a good brand and a proven track record, so I think we don’t have to worry about growth. The idea right now is to connect with the consumer and take it forward from there," says Mehta. To suit the Indian palate, the chain will make some changes to its global menu, details of which are still a work in progress. Regarding the specific number of stores and locations, Christou said: “We’d like to open our first store within the first fiscal year. And after that, we will evolve based on the response we get from the consumer."