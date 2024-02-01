Companies
RIL may pay $2.3 bn for 60% stake in Disney India assets
Summary
- Big markdown for Disney assets’ valuation; Business may be later merged with Viacom18
Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to buy 60% in Disney Star’s linear TV and digital businesses in India for $2.28-2.4 billion in a transaction valuing them at $3.8-4 billion, two people aware of the development said.
