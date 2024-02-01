RIL may pay $2.3 bn for 60% stake in Disney India assets

“Eventually, the plan is that the two entities (Viacom18 and the new Disney entity) will be merged. While Paramount has indicated that they don’t want to invest anymore, there is a possibility that it may exit the joint venture and continue to offer its content as part of a licencing deal," he said. Disney Star declined to comment, while an RIL spokesperson said the company does not comment on speculation. Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between former Disney Asia Pacific President and India chairman Uday Shankar, and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, may eventually buy 7-9% of the merged entity, but RIL will continue to have a majority share in the media and entertainment business, both persons said. Disney Star is among India’s largest broadcasters with over 70 linear channels across nine languages in SD and HD formats covering general entertainment, movies and sports genres. In the last financial year, it posted a standalone revenue of ₹17,332.78 crore, with a net profit of ₹2,000 crore.