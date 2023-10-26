RIL Q2 Results Preview: Profit, EBITDA to show healthy YoY growth; updates on new energy, retail, telecom to be in focus
RIL's Q2FY24 earnings is expected to show healthy YoY growth in profit and EBITDA. Investors will focus on updates on new energy business and trends in retail and telecom segments.
After a subdued show in the April-June quarter, the September quarter (Q2) earnings of India's diversified behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) is expected to show healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) led by decent growth in oil to chemicals (O2C) segment as well as telecom and retail.