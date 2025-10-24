Jury is out on how big a hole will Russian oil leave in Reliance's margins
Nehal Chaliawala , Ram Sahgal 6 min read 24 Oct 2025, 10:34 pm IST
US sanctions on Russian oil could impact Reliance Industries' refining margins, with estimates ranging from negligible to $5 per barrel. The company’s reliance on discounted Russian oil poses potential profitability risks, but rising diesel cracks may help offset losses.
Mumbai: US sanctions on Russian oil have divided analysts on how much they could hurt Reliance Industries Ltd’s refining margins, with estimates ranging from a negligible hit to as much as $5 a barrel. With discounted Russian oil comprising over two-fifths of the company's crude basket, it could see some squeeze on profitability, but a boost from rising diesel cracks may help offset the hit.
