RIL’s new energy biz to raise up to $3 bn

Reliance New Energy has so far stitched four clean energy deals and a partnership to further its clean energy ambition. Last October, it acquired REC Solar Holdings AS from China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd at an enterprise value of $771 million to leverage its abilities in manufacturing panels and polysilicon and gain access to a global customer base. It also on-boarded Germany’s NexWafe’s technology to deliver competitively priced PV panels and picked a 40% stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar. Last August, Reliance New Energy invested $50 million to buy equity in the US energy storage firm Ambri Inc. and to also pursue an exclusive partnership to set up a large-scale battery manufacturing facility in India that could further bring down costs for Reliance’s green energy plan.