RINL plant days away from shutdown due to coal supply crisis
SummaryAbout ₹700 crore worth of coking coal and limestone belonging to the steelmaker and crucial for its operations are stuck at the Gangavaram Port, controlled by the Adani Group, where workers have been agitating for better wages.
Mumbai: Government-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) is days away from shutting operations, as supply of raw materials to its Visakhapatnam steel plant is held up due to protests at the adjoining Gangavaram Port run by the Adani Group, two people aware of the matter said.