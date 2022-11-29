Rising automation cools demand for once-hot technology skills

While Indian firms were on a post-covid hiring frenzy for almost a year to digitize their businesses across sectors it has ebbed since the slowdown in global economy and a looming recession in US and other geo-political tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war. That apart, the funding winter in the startup ecosystem, as well as the reversal in trend to turn cost-efficient and become profitable instead of burning investor money, led to massive layoffs of 17,000-20,000 since the beginning of the 2022.