Rising interest rates will shift housing’s foundations

The decline in mortgage rates during the pandemic set off a refinancing surge that dramatically lowered payments for many homeowners. A significant increase in mortgage rates would lead to two big problems for the housing market: First, it would make it harder for people hoping to buy their first homes at current prices; and second, it would make it difficult for existing homeowners now paying low rates to move because moving would mean giving up a lower interest rate for a higher one. Some will keep their homes much longer than planned, denting businesses that rely on housing turnover. The faster rates go up, the more it will hurt.

