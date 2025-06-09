Subscribe

Ritesh Agarwal invites people to carve out ‘new identity’ for OYO, announces ₹3 lakh for winner

Ritesh Agarwal announces a contest for naming OYO's new premium hotels app, with a prize of 3 lakh. The name should be one-word, global, and suitable for expansion beyond hospitality.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Jun 2025, 07:37 AM IST
OYO founder Ritesh agarwal says enteries for suggesting names for its parent firm Oravel Stays have begun. (File photo)
Entries for suggesting names for Oravel Stays, a parent firm of Ritesh Agarwal led OYO that would help create a "new identity" for the company, have begun and will close soon, the founder shared on Instagram, stating the winner will receive 3 lakh. This comes amid the global travel tech platform getting ready to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Ritesh mentioned that the ideal name should be bold and one-word, global in appeal, not rooted in any single culture or language. It should feel tech-forward, sharp, yet human and memorable. The name must be broad enough to evolve beyond hospitality, and ideally, the .com domain should be available. He’s offering a prize of 3 lakh to the winner, along with an opportunity to meet him.

"We're renaming the corporate brand behind it all. Not the hotel chain, not a consumer product — but the parent company powering a global ecosystem of urban innovation and modern living. We believe it's time the world had a new kind of global brand — born in India, but built for the world," Ritesh had said.

“There is a high possibility that the name chosen through the exercise may end up being the name of the premium hotels app that OYO has been working to launch in the near future,” PTI quoted the people familiar with the development as saying.

(More to come)

 
