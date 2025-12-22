Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd sees little value in listing its subsidiaries and selling a stake to “foreigners” at present and would rather focus on building an enduring institution, said chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani, even as peers have taken their units public during India’s record IPO surge.
Rivals list, but Kotak resists: The case against subsidiary IPOs
SummaryKotak Mahindra Bank is the holding company that fully owns all 20 subsidiaries of the financial services group. But unlike peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC, Kotak CEO Ashok Vaswani sees little value in taking subsidiaries public. Here's why
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd sees little value in listing its subsidiaries and selling a stake to “foreigners” at present and would rather focus on building an enduring institution, said chief executive officer Ashok Vaswani, even as peers have taken their units public during India’s record IPO surge.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More