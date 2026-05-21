Homegrown advertising group RK Swamy Ltd is betting on its integrated marketing model to drive growth over the next few years, combining media, creative and other advertising services even as the ‘Big Four’ agency networks increasingly separate those businesses.
RK Swamy bets on integrated advertising model as global agency giants split media and creative
SummaryIn a tough financial year where big advertising networks underwent layoffs and AI-led disruption, RK Swamy posted a 15% jump in annual revenue in FY26 and a 30% jump in profits excluding tax and exceptional items.
Homegrown advertising group RK Swamy Ltd is betting on its integrated marketing model to drive growth over the next few years, combining media, creative and other advertising services even as the ‘Big Four’ agency networks increasingly separate those businesses.
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