Robinhood launches social media network for investors
Andrew Welsch , Barrons 6 min read 10 Sept 2025, 11:05 am IST
Summary
The company aims to transform its customers into a tight knit community with Robinhood’s social platform as their meeting place to talk shop and share verified trades.
Robinhood is launching a social media network for investors and adding more tools and features to its platform for active traders, the company announced Tuesday evening at its annual conference for active investors.
